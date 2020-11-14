Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 454,035 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $888.51 Million, closed the last trade at $6.91 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 7.13% during that session. The CLNC stock price is -104.78% off its 52-week high price of $14.15 and 64.4% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 608.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 448.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.25% from current levels.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -280.56%, compared to -17.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -54.1% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.1 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $131.65 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -40.7% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -133.6%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.1 Million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 2435208 shares of worth $17.1 Million while later fund manager owns 2.09 Million shares of worth $14.7 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.