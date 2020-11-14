iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 700,720 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $670.56 Million, closed the last trade at $7.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The ICLK stock price is -37.74% off its 52-week high price of $10.22 and 59.43% above the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 824.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 Million shares.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Despite being -0.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the ICLK stock price touched $7.95-6 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares have moved 130.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have changed -2.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 698.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 568.07.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.16 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $74.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $54.17 Million and $56.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.8% for the current quarter and 31.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.6%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.26% with a share float percentage of 20.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 3.33 Million shares worth more than $22.24 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., with the holding of over 2.84 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.95 Million and represent 5.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.97% shares in the company for having 1885000 shares of worth $13.69 Million while later fund manager owns 830Thousand shares of worth $6.03 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.