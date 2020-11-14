Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 610,118 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The GTH stock price is -50.6% off its 52-week high price of $17.71 and 23.21% above the 52-week low of $9.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 317.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 176.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.56% from current levels.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12%.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.73% with a share float percentage of 24.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genetron Holdings Limited having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vivo Capital, LLC with over 6.34 Million shares worth more than $76.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vivo Capital, LLC held 39.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 2.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.84 Million and represent 15.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 15.45% shares in the company for having 2472191 shares of worth $29.52 Million while later fund manager owns 970Thousand shares of worth $11.71 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.06% of company’s outstanding stock.