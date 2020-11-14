Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 543,433 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.82 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 2.05% during that session. The FCPT stock price is -12.77% off its 52-week high price of $32.5 and 55.59% above the 52-week low of $12.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 472.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 484.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) trade information

Sporting 2.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the FCPT stock price touched $29.38- or saw a rise of 1.91%. Year-to-date, Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. shares have moved 2.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) have changed 4.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.32% from current levels.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.6%, compared to -3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.7% and 3.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.13 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $35.85 Million and $42.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.1% for the current quarter and 7.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.3%.

FCPT Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.27 at a share yield of 4.5%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.84% with a share float percentage of 93.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.17 Million shares worth more than $336.92 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 17.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.35 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $203.77 Million and represent 11.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.94% shares in the company for having 4365668 shares of worth $111.72 Million while later fund manager owns 3.13 Million shares of worth $78.83 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.26% of company’s outstanding stock.