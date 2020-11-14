BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 584,588 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.9 per share which meant it gained $1.66 on the day or 5.49% during that session. The BRP stock price is -3.42% off its 52-week high price of $32.99 and 73.82% above the 52-week low of $8.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 208.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 290.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.09% from current levels.

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BRP Group, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +174.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.48%, compared to -12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120.8% and 47.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +71.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.1 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $36.56 Million and $54.16 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 83.5% for the current quarter and 87.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +200% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.7%.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.05 Million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.73% shares in the company for having 2625000 shares of worth $45.33 Million while later fund manager owns 1.25 Million shares of worth $21.73 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.