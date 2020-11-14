Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 704,235 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.95 Million, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The AUMN stock price is -26.09% off its 52-week high price of $0.58 and 71.74% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

Despite being -1.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the AUMN stock price touched $0.493 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Golden Minerals Company shares have moved 46.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) have changed 1.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 113.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.95 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +117.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 106.52% from current levels.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -157.6%.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.85% with a share float percentage of 30.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Minerals Company having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.78 Million shares worth more than $764.02 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 916.8 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $394.22 Thousand and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 799972 shares of worth $335.99 Thousand while later fund manager owns 648.42 Thousand shares of worth $278.82 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.