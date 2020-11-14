Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 633,076 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $215.97 per share which meant it lost -$3.81 on the day or -1.73% during that session. The GNRC stock price is -8.6% off its 52-week high price of $234.55 and 65.04% above the 52-week low of $75.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 708.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 694.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.96.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Despite being -1.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the GNRC stock price touched $233.78 or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, Generac Holdings Inc. shares have moved 114.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have changed 7.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $250.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $213 while the price target rests at a high of $310. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.38% from current levels.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Generac Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +93.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.33%, compared to -11% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.1% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.3%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $729.93 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $627.14 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $590.93 Million and $475.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.5% for the current quarter and 31.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.42% with a share float percentage of 95.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Generac Holdings Inc. having a total of 592 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.02 Million shares worth more than $733.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 Billion and represent 8.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 1786846 shares of worth $217.87 Million while later fund manager owns 1.64 Million shares of worth $318.21 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.