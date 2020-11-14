Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) trade information

Despite being -0.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the MCF stock price touched $1.5067 or saw a rise of 10.4%. Year-to-date, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares have moved -63.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) have changed -0.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +37%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.5% with a share float percentage of 70.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Contango Oil & Gas Company having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.83 Million shares worth more than $24.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.92 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.93 Million and represent 4.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 4116371 shares of worth $9.43 Million while later fund manager owns 3.56 Million shares of worth $8.16 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.