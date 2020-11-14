Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 461,519 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $999.09 Million, closed the last trade at $21 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The CNST stock price is -183.29% off its 52-week high price of $59.49 and 19.05% above the 52-week low of $17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 465.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 552.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the CNST stock price touched $23.52- or saw a rise of 10.71%. Year-to-date, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -55.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have changed -11.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.76% from current levels.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.7%.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.13% with a share float percentage of 103.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Svennilson Peter with over 6.05 Million shares worth more than $122.6 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Svennilson Peter held 12.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 4.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.24 Million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.5% shares in the company for having 1665801 shares of worth $32.68 Million while later fund manager owns 994.39 Thousand shares of worth $26.74 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.