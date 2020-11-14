CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 843,371 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $54.49 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The CDNA stock price is -8.46% off its 52-week high price of $59.1 and 76.07% above the 52-week low of $13.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 550.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 549.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CareDx, Inc (CDNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the CDNA stock price touched $59.10- or saw a rise of 7.81%. Year-to-date, CareDx, Inc shares have moved 152.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have changed 4.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.9% from current levels.

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.1 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $35.82 Million and $38.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.2% for the current quarter and 42.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.93% with a share float percentage of 104.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CareDx, Inc having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 5.09 Million shares worth more than $180.19 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fred Alger Management, LLC held 10.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.63 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $137.56 Million and represent 7.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.52% shares in the company for having 4197582 shares of worth $139.99 Million while later fund manager owns 1.68 Million shares of worth $56.18 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.42% of company’s outstanding stock.