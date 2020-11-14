CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 378,948 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.65 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 2.95% during that session. The CAE stock price is -39.34% off its 52-week high price of $31.56 and 56.73% above the 52-week low of $9.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 626.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 433.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CAE Inc. (CAE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) trade information

Sporting 2.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the CAE stock price touched $23.42- or saw a rise of 3.29%. Year-to-date, CAE Inc. shares have moved -14.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) have changed 40.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.28 while the price target rests at a high of $25.36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.63% from current levels.

CAE Inc. (CAE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CAE Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +51.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68%, compared to -20.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.2% and 15.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $611.18 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $575.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $578.28 Million and $550.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.7% for the current quarter and 4.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.87%.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.01% with a share float percentage of 66.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CAE Inc. having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with over 16.65 Million shares worth more than $243.39 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd held 6.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd, with the holding of over 13.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.62 Million and represent 5.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lazard International Strategic Equity Port and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 6198651 shares of worth $100.36 Million while later fund manager owns 4.55 Million shares of worth $67.86 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.