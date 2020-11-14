Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 471,043 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.83 Billion, closed the last trade at $73.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The BEPC stock price is -7.17% off its 52-week high price of $78.67 and 45.05% above the 52-week low of $40.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 543.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 466.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $68. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.54% from current levels.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +142.1%.

BEPC Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.74 at a share yield of 2.34%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.41% with a share float percentage of 85.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Renewable Corporation having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.27 Million shares worth more than $191.57 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., with the holding of over 2.61 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.68 Million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 1399046 shares of worth $81.98 Million while later fund manager owns 544.17 Thousand shares of worth $31.89 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.