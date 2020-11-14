Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 448,542 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $578.9 Million, closed the last trade at $13 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The WIFI stock price is -22.46% off its 52-week high price of $15.92 and 48.77% above the 52-week low of $6.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 607.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 445.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the WIFI stock price touched $13.15- or saw a rise of 1.14%. Year-to-date, Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares have moved 18.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) have changed 28.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +84.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.38% from current levels.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.87%, compared to -20.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.7% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.55 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $64.06 Million and $59.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7% for the current quarter and -0.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -707.3%.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.94% with a share float percentage of 90.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boingo Wireless, Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.51 Million shares worth more than $73.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.33 Million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.34% shares in the company for having 3706552 shares of worth $48.15 Million while later fund manager owns 1.19 Million shares of worth $15.91 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.