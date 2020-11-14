Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 403,229 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.22 Million, closed the last trade at $3.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -6.69% during that session. The BPTH stock price is -251.64% off its 52-week high price of $11.78 and 12.84% above the 52-week low of $2.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 240.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 Million shares.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) trade information

Despite being -6.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the BPTH stock price touched $3.64-7 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -58.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) have changed -21.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 117.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 115.18.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.5%.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.28% with a share float percentage of 8.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.93 Thousand shares worth more than $254.1 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 45Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $227.25 Thousand and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.8% shares in the company for having 36520 shares of worth $184.43 Thousand while later fund manager owns 14.64 Thousand shares of worth $62.93 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.