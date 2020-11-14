Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 615,771 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $143.7 per share which meant it lost -$5.78 on the day or -3.87% during that session. The BAND stock price is -38.2% off its 52-week high price of $198.6 and 64.59% above the 52-week low of $50.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 590.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 542.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) trade information

Despite being -3.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the BAND stock price touched $158.4 or saw a rise of 9.28%. Year-to-date, Bandwidth Inc. shares have moved 124.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have changed -25.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $197, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $140 while the price target rests at a high of $225. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.57% from current levels.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bandwidth Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -295.65%, compared to -38.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.72 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $62Million and $63.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56% for the current quarter and 63.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -87.7%.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.04% with a share float percentage of 104.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bandwidth Inc. having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.06 Million shares worth more than $359.04 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.77 Million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.94% shares in the company for having 1311400 shares of worth $228.93 Million while later fund manager owns 789.09 Thousand shares of worth $100.21 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.58% of company’s outstanding stock.