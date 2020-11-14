Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 584,908 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.99 Million, closed the last trade at $1 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The ASM stock price is -49% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 74% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 863.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50% from current levels.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.73 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.6% for the current quarter and -0.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -223.1%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 700Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $567Thousand and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.