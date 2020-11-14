Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 610,269 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $649.98 Million, closed the last trade at $9.96 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 3.53% during that session. The AINV stock price is -84.04% off its 52-week high price of $18.33 and 47.79% above the 52-week low of $5.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 635.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 426.8 Million shares.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) trade information

Sporting 3.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the AINV stock price touched $10.00- or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Apollo Investment Corporation shares have moved -42.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) have changed 21.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apollo Investment Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.46%, compared to -15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.8% and -35.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -269.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

AINV Dividends

Apollo Investment Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.24 at a share yield of 12.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.9%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.61% with a share float percentage of 35.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apollo Investment Corporation having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thornburg Investment Management Inc. with over 4.92 Million shares worth more than $40.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. held 7.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 2.9 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.76 Million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.29% shares in the company for having 4902600 shares of worth $46.92 Million while later fund manager owns 1.58 Million shares of worth $15.15 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.