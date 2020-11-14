Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 444,665 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $475.02 Million, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The ATRS stock price is -80% off its 52-week high price of $5.13 and 43.86% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 886.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 119.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +180.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.89% from current levels.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.2 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $37.84 Million and $33.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.2% for the current quarter and 20.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.9%.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.99% with a share float percentage of 45.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antares Pharma, Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.49 Million shares worth more than $31.02 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.19 Million and represent 4.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 4127699 shares of worth $11.35 Million while later fund manager owns 3.41 Million shares of worth $9.21 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.