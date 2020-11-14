The consensus among analysts is that Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.94% from current levels.

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veracyte, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +77.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 129.63%, compared to 12.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.7% and 58.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.73 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $29.73 Million and $31.12 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.7% for the current quarter and 14.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56%.

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.57% with a share float percentage of 101.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veracyte, Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.02 Million shares worth more than $228.04 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.68 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.58 Million and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.4% shares in the company for having 3127792 shares of worth $111.57 Million while later fund manager owns 1.96 Million shares of worth $50.88 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.39% of company’s outstanding stock.