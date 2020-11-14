Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 713,130 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.5 Billion, closed the last trade at $102.65 per share which meant it gained $2.36 on the day or 2.35% during that session. The SBNY stock price is -44.8% off its 52-week high price of $148.64 and 32.8% above the 52-week low of $68.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 602.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signature Bank (SBNY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) trade information

Sporting 2.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the SBNY stock price touched $104.81 or saw a rise of 2.06%. Year-to-date, Signature Bank shares have moved -24.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have changed 21.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $118.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90 while the price target rests at a high of $155. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.32% from current levels.

Signature Bank (SBNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signature Bank shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.6%, compared to -12.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.5% and 56.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.1%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $420.92 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $433.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $345.58 Million and $362.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.8% for the current quarter and 19.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.3%.

SBNY Dividends

Signature Bank is expected to release its next earnings report between January 19 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.24 at a share yield of 2.18%.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.24% with a share float percentage of 97.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signature Bank having a total of 514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.91 Million shares worth more than $525.46 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.85 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $402.88 Million and represent 16.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.28% shares in the company for having 2144160 shares of worth $229.25 Million while later fund manager owns 1.45 Million shares of worth $155.37 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.93% of company’s outstanding stock.