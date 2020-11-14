LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 650,446 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.42 Million, closed the last trade at $22.56 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.03% during that session. The LMPX stock price is -118.53% off its 52-week high price of $49.3 and 85.46% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 305.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 454.51 Million shares.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) trade information

Sporting 1.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the LMPX stock price touched $27.32- or saw a rise of 17.42%. Year-to-date, LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 26.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) have changed -42.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 263.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.7%.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.24% with a share float percentage of 7.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 136.32 Thousand shares worth more than $3.7 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 65.19 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 Million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 14076 shares of worth $382.02 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.5 Thousand shares of worth $73.52 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.