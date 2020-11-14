The consensus among analysts is that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 733.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +733.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 733.33% from current levels.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +120.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.88% with a share float percentage of 2.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IT Tech Packaging, Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 314.06 Thousand shares worth more than $190.01 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 147Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.94 Thousand and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.