Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has a beta value of 0.4 and has seen 443,684 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The HCSG stock price is -36.21% off its 52-week high price of $31.3 and 31.24% above the 52-week low of $15.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 537.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 538.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) trade information

Despite being -0.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the HCSG stock price touched $25.70- or saw a rise of 10.58%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares have moved -5.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have changed -3.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.44% from current levels.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.08%, compared to 0.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16% and 7.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $425.88 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $430.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $446.96 Million and $449.15 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.7% for the current quarter and -4.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -22.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9%.

HCSG Dividends

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.82 at a share yield of 3.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.23%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.14% with a share float percentage of 113.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Services Group, Inc. having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.21 Million shares worth more than $176.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.26 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.66 Million and represent 9.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.69% shares in the company for having 2746270 shares of worth $71.92 Million while later fund manager owns 2.1 Million shares of worth $51.47 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.