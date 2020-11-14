CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 569,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $135 per share which meant it lost -$8.07 on the day or -5.64% during that session. The CCMP stock price is -29.53% off its 52-week high price of $174.87 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $85.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 227.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 152.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.74.

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $155.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $136 while the price target rests at a high of $178. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.74% from current levels.

CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CMC Materials, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.09%, compared to 1.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.4% and 1.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $286.7 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $287.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $283.32 Million and $284.19 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.2% for the current quarter and 1.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -66.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13%.

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.56 Million and represent 9.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.47% shares in the company for having 1007927 shares of worth $143.94 Million while later fund manager owns 896.38 Thousand shares of worth $128.01 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.