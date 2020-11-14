Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 628,184 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.87 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.42% during that session. The ALEC stock price is -179.18% off its 52-week high price of $35.93 and 29.14% above the 52-week low of $9.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 792.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 887.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alector, Inc. (ALEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) trade information

Sporting 1.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the ALEC stock price touched $13.14- or saw a rise of 2.05%. Year-to-date, Alector, Inc. shares have moved -25.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have changed 21.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 161.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +241.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 117.56% from current levels.

Alector, Inc. (ALEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alector, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.09%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.4% and -32.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.14 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6Million and $8.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.3% for the current quarter and 98.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.1%.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.01% with a share float percentage of 96.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alector, Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.98 Million shares worth more than $146.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.31 Million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 2821408 shares of worth $26.55 Million while later fund manager owns 2.54 Million shares of worth $39.8 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.2% of company’s outstanding stock.