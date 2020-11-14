Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 885,120 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.96 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 3.19% during that session. The VRRM stock price is -43.81% off its 52-week high price of $17.2 and 52.93% above the 52-week low of $5.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 792.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.33% from current levels.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.67 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $112.46 Million and $116.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.6% for the current quarter and -19.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +130.9%.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.32 Million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.3% shares in the company for having 3727513 shares of worth $38.32 Million while later fund manager owns 3.24 Million shares of worth $33.34 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.