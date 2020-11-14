Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 495,209 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $513.13 Million, closed the last trade at $10.27 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The MTEM stock price is -86.17% off its 52-week high price of $19.12 and 32.91% above the 52-week low of $6.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 769.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 366.06 Million shares.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Molecular Templates, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.87%, compared to 17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.8% and -4.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.27 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.2 Million and $9.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.3% for the current quarter and -38.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -79.6%.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.95 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.18 Million and represent 5.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 873805 shares of worth $12.05 Million while later fund manager owns 537.68 Thousand shares of worth $5.87 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.