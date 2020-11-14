Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 404,538 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $64.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The RBA stock price is -22.84% off its 52-week high price of $78.64 and 59.51% above the 52-week low of $25.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 901.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 498.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) trade information

Despite being -0.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the RBA stock price touched $78.64- or saw a rise of 18.59%. Year-to-date, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares have moved 49.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) have changed -2.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.53% from current levels.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.56%, compared to 19.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.5% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $367.37 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $306.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $332.19 Million and $273.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.6% for the current quarter and 12% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

RBA Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 1.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.02%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.26% with a share float percentage of 83.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 10.93 Million shares worth more than $647.87 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 7.47 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $442.66 Million and represent 6.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and MFS International Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.45% shares in the company for having 4870747 shares of worth $198.97 Million while later fund manager owns 3.81 Million shares of worth $222.76 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.49% of company’s outstanding stock.