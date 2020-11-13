In last trading session, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw 2,911,071 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $107.42 trading at -$0.6 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.13 Billion. That closing price of Z’s stock is at a discount of -11.22% from its 52-week high price of $119.47 and is indicating a premium of 81.34% from its 52-week low price of $20.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.56%, in the last five days Z remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $119.47 price level, adding 10.09% to its value on the day. Zillow Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 133.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.44% in past 5-day. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) showed a performance of 6.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.71 Million shares which calculate 7.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $124 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $160. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +48.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -69.28% for stock’s current value.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zillow Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +120.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 203.8% in the current quarter and calculating 128% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $738.37 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $861.11 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $943.95 Million and $1.13 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -21.8% while estimating it to be -23.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 122.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 524 institutions for Zillow Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at Z for having 36.39 Million shares of worth $2.1 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 21.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 11.44 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $659.25 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3105737 shares of worth $212.4 Million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.07 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $177.1 Million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.