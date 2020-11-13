In last trading session, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw 16,136,742 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.52 trading at $1.32 or 6.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.47 Billion. That closing price of WKHS’s stock is at a discount of -51.02% from its 52-week high price of $30.99 and is indicating a premium of 93.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.87%, in the last five days WKHS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $20.79- price level, adding 1.28% to its value on the day. Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 575% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.8% in past 5-day. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) showed a performance of -22.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.56 Million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Workhorse Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +717.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3171.43% while that of industry is -16.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.5% in the current quarter and calculating -350% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2364.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.35 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.38 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2Million and $84Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 417400% while estimating it to be 19400% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 195 institutions for Workhorse Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WKHS for having 6.21 Million shares of worth $157.07 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.3 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1927081 shares of worth $48.72 Million or 1.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.01 Million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.