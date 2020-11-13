In last trading session, AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw 1,710,509 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.69 trading at $0.59 or 8.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $317.6 Million. That closing price of AXTI’s stock is at a discount of -2.73% from its 52-week high price of $7.9 and is indicating a premium of 75.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 504.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 709.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AXT, Inc. (AXTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.31%, in the last five days AXTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $7.90-2 price level, adding 2.66% to its value on the day. AXT, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 76.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.24% in past 5-day. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) showed a performance of 21.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.17% for stock’s current value.

AXT, Inc. (AXTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AXT, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +53.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 140% in the current quarter and calculating 300% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.53 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.64 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $18.41 Million and $20.72 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.7% while estimating it to be 18.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -129.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 130 institutions for AXT, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AXTI for having 3.28 Million shares of worth $15.63 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.68 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.41 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1499614 shares of worth $7.14 Million or 3.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.83 Million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.