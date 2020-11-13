In last trading session, Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw 1,378,666 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at -$0.04 or -3.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.35 Million. That closing price of CDR’s stock is at a discount of -182.57% from its 52-week high price of $3.08 and is indicating a premium of 51.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 670.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 606.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.54%, in the last five days CDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 12.8% to its value on the day. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.92% in past 5-day. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) showed a performance of 20.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.15 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +83.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14.68% for stock’s current value.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +56.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -4% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.56 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.16 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $35.63 Million and $42.48 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.8% while estimating it to be -19.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11%

CDR Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 04 and February 08, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.54%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.3%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 134 institutions for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CDR for having 16.07 Million shares of worth $15.91 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.8 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.71 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10798101 shares of worth $10.69 Million or 12.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.95 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.21 Million in the company or a holder of 4.42% of company’s stock.