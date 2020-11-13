In recent trading session, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) saw 1,438,934 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.8 trading at $1.67 or 5.54% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $16.76 Billion. That current trading price of DISH’s stock is at a discount of -34.03% from its 52-week high price of $42.62 and is indicating a premium of 46.26% from its 52-week low price of $17.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.54%, in the last five days DISH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $31.80- price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. DISH Network Corporation’s shares saw a change of -11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.79% in past 5-day. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) showed a performance of 10.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.23 Million shares which calculate 4.46 days to cover the short interests.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DISH Network Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.23% while that of industry is 4.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -8.7% in the current quarter and calculating 407.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.9 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.11 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $3.24 Billion and $3.22 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.3% while estimating it to be 27.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.83%

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 620 institutions for DISH Network Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at DISH for having 31.43 Million shares of worth $1.08 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $941.52 Million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 19969037 shares of worth $689.13 Million or 6.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.93 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $239.07 Million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.