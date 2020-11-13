In last trading session, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) saw 1,226,655 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $85.33 trading at -$4.99 or -5.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.46 Billion. That closing price of FRT’s stock is at a discount of -56.04% from its 52-week high price of $133.15 and is indicating a premium of 24.87% from its 52-week low price of $64.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 654.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.52%, in the last five days FRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the stock touched $94.99- price level, adding 10.17% to its value on the day. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s shares saw a change of -33.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.35% in past 5-day. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) showed a performance of 8.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.06 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Federal Realty Investment Trust is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -27.65% while that of industry is -21.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -76.6% in the current quarter and calculating -21.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -11.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $214.34 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $215.24 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $239.15 Million and $231.56 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10.4% while estimating it to be -7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.7%

FRT Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 12, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.69%, the share has a forward dividend of 4.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 601 institutions for Federal Realty Investment Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FRT for having 11.89 Million shares of worth $1.01 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 8.29 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $609.02 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3862799 shares of worth $265.68 Million or 5.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.22 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $245.38 Million in the company or a holder of 4.25% of company’s stock.