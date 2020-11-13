In last trading session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw 41,081,500 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.01 or 1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.98 Million. That closing price of WPG’s stock is at a discount of -600.78% from its 52-week high price of $4.485 and is indicating a premium of 23.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days WPG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $0.6777 price level, adding 5.55% to its value on the day. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.64% in past 5-day. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) showed a performance of 9.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.17 Million shares which calculate 18.37 days to cover the short interests.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $114.85 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $113.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $170.02 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -32.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -114.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 245 institutions for Washington Prime Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WPG for having 23.73 Million shares of worth $19.95 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.93 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.9 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11547121 shares of worth $7.48 Million or 6.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.4 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.17 Million in the company or a holder of 4.48% of company’s stock.