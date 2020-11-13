In recent trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) saw 7,712,764 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.75 trading at $0.44 or 2.57% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $5.83 Billion. That current trading price of VRT’s stock is at a discount of -8.06% from its 52-week high price of $19.18 and is indicating a premium of 73.24% from its 52-week low price of $4.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.57%, in the last five days VRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $18.20- price level, adding 2.47% to its value on the day. Vertiv Holdings Co.’s shares saw a change of 60.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.66% in past 5-day. Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) showed a performance of -1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.66 Million shares which calculate 3.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.68% for stock’s current value.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vertiv Holdings Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +51.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1580% while that of industry is 7.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 580% in the current quarter and calculating 311.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -2.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.27 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.06 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.17 Billion and $897.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.4% while estimating it to be 18.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.9%

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.06%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.01 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 241 institutions for Vertiv Holdings Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the top institutional holder at VRT for having 118.26 Million shares of worth $1.6 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 36.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $364.99 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7903500 shares of worth $136.89 Million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.63 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $76.35 Million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.