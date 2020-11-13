In last trading session, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw 1,391,758 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at -$0.68 or -16.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.88 Million. That closing price of USEG’s stock is at a discount of -457.66% from its 52-week high price of $18.57 and is indicating a premium of 26.73% from its 52-week low price of $2.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 112.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 478.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1071.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1071.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1071.17% for stock’s current value.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 12.06 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.47 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2833 shares of worth $14.67 Thousand or 0.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.63 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.11 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.