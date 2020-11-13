In recent trading session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw 2,464,526 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.49 trading at -$0.43 or -1.27% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $19.89 Billion. That current trading price of TCOM’s stock is at a discount of -16.3% from its 52-week high price of $38.95 and is indicating a premium of 39.98% from its 52-week low price of $20.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.27%, in the last five days TCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $37.45- price level, adding 10.51% to its value on the day. Trip.com Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -0.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.34% in past 5-day. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) showed a performance of 10.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.05 Million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trip.com Group Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +41.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -131.17% while that of industry is -17.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -69.2% in the current quarter and calculating -55.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -46.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $781.49 Million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $763.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.5 Billion and $1.19 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -47.8% while estimating it to be -36% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 68.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 457.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.8%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 581 institutions for Trip.com Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TCOM for having 33.32 Million shares of worth $863.58 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 27.19 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $704.73 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14259222 shares of worth $369.6 Million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.23 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $291.01 Million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.