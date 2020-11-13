In last trading session, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw 2,392,837 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.53 trading at -$0.33 or -11.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.79 Million. That closing price of WISA’s stock is at a discount of -682.61% from its 52-week high price of $19.8 and is indicating a premium of 32.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 235.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +374.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 97.63% for stock’s current value.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +8.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.8% in the current quarter and calculating 87.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $950Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $810Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $430Million and $490Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 120.9% while estimating it to be 65.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, which was holding about 32.9 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.74 Thousand.