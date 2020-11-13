In recent trading session, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw 1,794,359 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.92 trading at $0.19 or 2.45% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $141.17 Million. That current trading price of SPI’s stock is at a discount of -489.27% from its 52-week high price of $46.67 and is indicating a premium of 93.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -87.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -87.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.37% for stock’s current value.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 26.87 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.22 Thousand.