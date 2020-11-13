In last trading session, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw 1,464,307 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $46 trading at $3.64 or 8.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.55 Billion. That closing price of SRRK’s stock is at a discount of -4.59% from its 52-week high price of $48.11 and is indicating a premium of 84.89% from its 52-week low price of $6.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +171.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -50% in the current quarter and calculating -10.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -8.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.76 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $7.57 Million and $5.03 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10.7% while estimating it to be 52.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 2.88 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.37 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1528947 shares of worth $23.09 Million or 4.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.61 Million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.