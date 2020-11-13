In recent trading session, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw 2,921,427 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.78 trading at $0.48 or 2.77% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $24.76 Billion. That current trading price of SLB’s stock is at a discount of -131.38% from its 52-week high price of $41.14 and is indicating a premium of 33.24% from its 52-week low price of $11.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.77%, in the last five days SLB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the stock touched $18.91- price level, adding 6.11% to its value on the day. Schlumberger Limited’s shares saw a change of -55.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.66% in past 5-day. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) showed a performance of 12.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.72 Million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Schlumberger Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +8.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -56.46% while that of industry is -22.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -56.4% in the current quarter and calculating -36% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -29.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.23 Billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.96 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $8.23 Billion and $7.46 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -36.4% while estimating it to be -33.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -576.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.12%

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 15 and January 19, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.82%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.16%.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1425 institutions for Schlumberger Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SLB for having 119.58 Million shares of worth $2.2 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 93.29 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.45 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 39505779 shares of worth $726.51 Million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.51 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $652.94 Million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.