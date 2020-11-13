In last trading session, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) saw 1,297,841 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.42 trading at $0.04 or 0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $283.23 Million. That closing price of RVP’s stock is at a discount of -62.11% from its 52-week high price of $13.65 and is indicating a premium of 88.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 296.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 552.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 0. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 219.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 957.35 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.38 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 435641 shares of worth $3.06 Million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 287.35 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.91 Million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.