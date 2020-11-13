In recent trading session, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) saw 7,934,298 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.27 trading at $0.17 or 1.53% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $22.4 Billion. That current trading price of PCG’s stock is at a discount of -62.73% from its 52-week high price of $18.34 and is indicating a premium of 44.54% from its 52-week low price of $6.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PG&E Corporation (PCG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.53%, in the last five days PCG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $11.35- price level, adding 0.53% to its value on the day. PG&E Corporation’s shares saw a change of 3.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.23% in past 5-day. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) showed a performance of 9.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77.25 Million shares which calculate 3.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.4% for stock’s current value.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PG&E Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -2.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -59.29% while that of industry is -3.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -70.6% in the current quarter and calculating -73% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.84 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.63 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $4.74 Billion and $4.31 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2% while estimating it to be 7.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.67%

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 510 institutions for PG&E Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PCG for having 114.13 Million shares of worth $1.01 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zimmer Partners, LP, which was holding about 75Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $665.25 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 30382888 shares of worth $285.3 Million or 1.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.22 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $283.81 Million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.