In recent trading session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw 2,005,390 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.91 trading at $0.24 or 6.54% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $407.26 Million. That current trading price of ORGO’s stock is at a discount of -109.46% from its 52-week high price of $8.19 and is indicating a premium of 36.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.472. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 270.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 172.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 130.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +155.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 104.6% for stock’s current value.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.29% while that of industry is 17.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -175% in the current quarter and calculating 43.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.87 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $66.9 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $74.64 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Prosight Management, LP, which was holding about 535.62 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.06 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 384278 shares of worth $1.48 Million or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 306.15 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.13 Million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.