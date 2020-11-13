In last trading session, Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw 2,167,952 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.49 trading at $0.91 or 13.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.29 Million. That closing price of NETE’s stock is at a discount of -168.09% from its 52-week high price of $20.08 and is indicating a premium of 80.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 258.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Net Element, Inc. (NETE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 0. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 233.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +233.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 233.78% for stock’s current value.

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Net Element, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +214.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -181.8% in the current quarter and calculating 158.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -7.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.8 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $16.82 Million and $16.69 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -12% while estimating it to be -4.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 74.96 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $673.87 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 135845 shares of worth $1.18 Million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44.86 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $390.75 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.