In recent trading session, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) saw 5,495,400 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.46 trading at $0.22 or 9.82% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $63.43 Million. That current trading price of NAVB’s stock is at a discount of -117.89% from its 52-week high price of $5.36 and is indicating a premium of 74.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 232.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 167.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.82%, in the last five days NAVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $3.15-1 price level, adding 19.05% to its value on the day. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 102.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.91% in past 5-day. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) showed a performance of -5.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 189.05 Million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 204.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +225.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 184.55% for stock’s current value.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41 institutions for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NAVB for having 410.51 Thousand shares of worth $1.62 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 249Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $981.06 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 278365 shares of worth $1.1 Million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 109.56 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $431.67 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.