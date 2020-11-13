In last trading session, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw 1,033,117 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.75 trading at $2.28 or 5.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.06 Billion. That closing price of NSTG’s stock is at a discount of -0.81% from its 52-week high price of $47.13 and is indicating a premium of 70.37% from its 52-week low price of $13.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 604.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 605.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.13%, in the last five days NSTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $47.14- price level, adding 0.83% to its value on the day. NanoString Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 68.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.87% in past 5-day. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) showed a performance of 14.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.63 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NanoString Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +50.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.4% while that of industry is 11.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -191.8% in the current quarter and calculating 45.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -8.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.36 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.11 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $36.93 Million and $26.61 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.7% while estimating it to be 24.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 213 institutions for NanoString Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NSTG for having 5.63 Million shares of worth $165.29 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 4.47 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $131.31 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2829129 shares of worth $102.16 Million or 7.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.19 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $88.51 Million in the company or a holder of 5.76% of company’s stock.