In last trading session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw 1,105,032 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.12 trading at $0.53 or 3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.54 Billion. That closing price of MYOV’s stock is at a discount of -34.58% from its 52-week high price of $23.04 and is indicating a premium of 66.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 602.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.73 in the current quarter.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.19%, in the last five days MYOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $17.54- price level, adding 2.39% to its value on the day. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 10.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.02% in past 5-day. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) showed a performance of 10.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.85 Million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +221.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.82% for stock’s current value.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $290Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $290Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 133 institutions for Myovant Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at MYOV for having 4.65 Million shares of worth $95.82 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 4.03 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.12 Million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1161727 shares of worth $23.95 Million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.39 Million in the company or a holder of 1.2% of company’s stock.