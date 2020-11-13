In last trading session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw 1,147,825 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at -$0.16 or -7.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.61 Million. That closing price of YVR’s stock is at a discount of -99.46% from its 52-week high price of $3.69 and is indicating a premium of 31.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 379.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 459.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1089.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1089.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1089.19% for stock’s current value.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, which was holding about 2.11 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.89 Thousand.